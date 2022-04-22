Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SBSW opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

