Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

