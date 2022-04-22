Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,539 shares of company stock worth $2,397,281 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

