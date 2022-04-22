937 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $25,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $955,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500,000 shares of company stock worth $197,812,500 and sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.29. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

