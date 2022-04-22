Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 61.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 31.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

