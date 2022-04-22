Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Upwork stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

