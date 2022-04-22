3,038 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141,913 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in KB Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

