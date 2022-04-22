Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $144,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DBS Vickers cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

