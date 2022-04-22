Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

TRI stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.52 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.