Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,929.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

