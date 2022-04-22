Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.18.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.
Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
