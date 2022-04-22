Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 162,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Washington Federal by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,686 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

