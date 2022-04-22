Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.01.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

