Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Visteon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Visteon by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

