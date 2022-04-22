Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

