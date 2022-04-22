Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $74.24 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

