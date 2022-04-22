Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 33,881 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,881 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

