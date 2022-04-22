Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP opened at $102.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

