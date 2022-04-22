Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.