Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

