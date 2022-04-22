Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $493,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.72 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

