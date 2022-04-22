Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

