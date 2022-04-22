Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $543,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,283 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

