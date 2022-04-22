Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,565 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MUJ opened at $12.71 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

