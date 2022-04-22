Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 331.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

