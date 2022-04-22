Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 464,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

