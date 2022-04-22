Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

