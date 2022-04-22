Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 734 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,032,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $99,316,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,874,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

