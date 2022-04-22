iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCV. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,154,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,536,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,680,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,015,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $68.73 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.