Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.