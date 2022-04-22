Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 609 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.74. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,868 shares of company stock worth $10,681,789 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

