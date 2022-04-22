DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

