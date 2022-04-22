Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $112.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32.

