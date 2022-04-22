Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 53 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $634.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $648.96 and its 200 day moving average is $635.24. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.