Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,618,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 594,209 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

