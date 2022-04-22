Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $103.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $169.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.