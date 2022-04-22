Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

