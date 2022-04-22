Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

