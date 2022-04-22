American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

AWK opened at $165.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $166.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

