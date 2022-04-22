Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.85.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
