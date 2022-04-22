Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $25,456,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

