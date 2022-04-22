Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

