Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

