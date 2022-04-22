Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $617,000 Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

