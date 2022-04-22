Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. Research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

