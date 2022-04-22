Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Copart by 59.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $309,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

