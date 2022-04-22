Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

