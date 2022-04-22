Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $261.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

