Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,950 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

