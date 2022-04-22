Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,289 shares of company stock worth $1,217,941 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.26 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

